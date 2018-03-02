UPDATE | Roller and Benyo quit Youngstown schools commission

Roller resignation letter Download as PDF Document Document Roller resignation letter

YOUNGSTOWN

Jennifer Roller and Brian Benyo, Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission members, both quit the commission today.

Roller was appointed by State Superintendent Richard Ross in December 2015. She said she will continue her work with the Raymond John Wean Foundation.

Benyo was the commission chairman.

“It’s something that has been on my mind for some time,” Benyo said. “Now is just the appropriate time to step down. It’s been an interesting endeavor trying to bring about positive change in education in Youngstown, but the largest disappointment I have and continue to see is the element of fear, uncertainly and energy being directed [negatively] at House Bill 70 after three years into this process.”

Their departures and replacements will be addressed by state officials.

District CEO Krish Mohip was put in place by House Bill 70, which enables him to lead the schools with state-appointed academic distress commission oversight. Both are now in place in the city.

According to Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction, regarding Benyo’s resignation from the Youngstown Academic Distress Commission:

“I appreciate Brian’s dedication and commitment to the students of Youngstown,” said DeMaria, state superintendent of public instruction.

“He played an integral part in taking the necessary steps to improve educational opportunities for Youngstown’s children. We thank him for his service and wish him well.”

Per Ohio law, Superintendent DeMaria is now charged with appointing new members to the academic distress commission, as well as a new chair.

In the meantime, he assigned Deputy Superintendent John Richard the responsibility of supporting the work of the academic distress commission until a new chair is designated.

This is a developing story. Watch for more details as they develop.