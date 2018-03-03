No student injuries after school bus crash in Austintown

March 2, 2018 at 3:47p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A car collided with an Austintown school bus full of students on Mahoning Avenue near the intersection Victoria Road about 3:30 p.m. today.

No students were injured, but the car driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Austintown Fire Department said.

This is a developing story.

