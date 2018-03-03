Austintown students celebrate Dr. Seuss

AUSTINTOWN — Seuss was the word at the Austintown Elementary, as students celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday today with green eggs and ham for breakfast and other Seuss-inspired menu items for lunch.

Kindergarten through second-grade students wore hats from Seuss’ “Cat in the Hat” book and some students wore clothes inspired by the books, such as a dress covered in designs from “Oh, The Places You’ll Go.”

All week, the students read some of the author’s classic picture books, filled with zany and colorful characters, and they colored pages with Dr. Seuss characters to be hung up in the cafeteria.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com