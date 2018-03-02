Austintown police arrest four people on drug- and prostitution-related charges

Township police arrested four people on drug- and prostitution-related charges following a prostitution sting Wednesday, according to a police report.

According to the report, police who were investigating a website used for escort services responded to an advertisement and arranged a meeting at a location on Seventy Six Drive.

Police arrested the woman, Deanna Beeson, 32, of Leavittsburg on prostitution-related charges.

Police also arrested three men in a vehicle that dropped off Beeson. Police reported finding methamphetamine and fentanyl in the vehicle, which was confirmed by field tests, according to the report.

Those men are Robert Marshall, 39, of Warren; Thomas Smart, 43, of Warren; and Jeremy Lovett, 33, of Niles.