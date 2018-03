Agenda Saturday

Poland Village Council, 11 a.m., finance committee, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Springfield school board, 8:30 a.m., work session, board of education conference room, 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown.

Springfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., ASAP Hope for Recovery From Addiction meeting, classrom building, Kent State at Trumbull Campus, 4314 Mahoning Ave., Warren.

