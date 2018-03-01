BUSINESS DIGEST

YWCA Youngstown to have jobs event

YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA Youngstown will have a job-skills workshop beginning Monday. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday until March 22. Topics covered will be career assessment and exploration, resume writing and interviewing, job stability, maintaining a job and financial literacy.

The workshop is open to women and men age 18 and older. Participants who attend all sessions will receive a $100 incentive. For information or to register, call 330-746-6361, ext. 112.

Ohio Edison’s scheduled projects

YOUNGSTOWN

Major projects scheduled in 2018 throughout Ohio Edison’s 34-county area include replacing underground circuits, adding new equipment in substations, rebuilding transmission lines, adding remote-control equipment to reduce outage durations, relocating equipment as part of road projects and inspecting and replacing utility poles.

The utility company will spend about $1.2 million repairing underground manholes and vaults in the Akron, Youngstown, Warren and Springfield areas.

Home Savings appoints executive

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings has appointed Zahid Afzal to the newly created position of executive vice president, chief operating officer, effective March 19.

He will be responsible for expanding Homes Savings’ strategic and operating capabilities to align with its aggressive growth and expansion plans.

Home Savings said Afzal has extensive experience in acquisition integration, strategic business planning, digital banking and payments, operations, information technology, change management and other areas of banking within both large and small institutions.

717 Credit Union reveals rebranding

WARREN

7 17 Credit Union has revealed a refreshed brand identity that includes a new color scheme, an updated logo and a new website. The visual changes will roll out in the coming weeks while the new website is expected to go live in mid- to late April.

7 17 Credit Union, headquartered in Warren, is a member-owned financial institution established in 1957. With more than 79,000 members and 12 offices, it is the largest credit union in Northeast Ohio. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Portage, Summit or Stark Counties is eligible to become a member.

Secretary of state unveils new service

COLUMBUS

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced the launch of the Uniform Commercial Code Watchlist, the latest in an ongoing effort to improve the services offered by the secretary of state’s office and protect Ohioans from potential fraudulent filings.

The new service is expected to curb instances when fraudulent UCC filings are submitted by disgruntled customers or individuals.

Staff reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1245.05-1.18

Aqua America, .71 34.22-0.30

Avalon Holdings,2.120.02

Chemical Bank, .2755.19-0.84

Community Health Sys.5.02 -1.16

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.500.00

Farmers Nat., .1613.65-0.55

First Energy, 1.44 32.44-0.46

Fifth/Third, .5233.14-0.11

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.03-0.33

General Motors, 1.5239.40-0.76

General Electric, .9214.13-0.37

Huntington Bank, .28 15.71-0.11

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.5480.07

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92115.58-1.78

Key Corp, .3421.14-0.02

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.370.97

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 178.52-3.37

PNC, 2.20157.57-2.66

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60153.48-0.45

Stoneridge 21.74-0.63

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.24-0.29

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.