Woman tells police she had child after Wynn raped her
LAS VEGAS
A woman told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.
The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained copies of police reports recently filed by the two women about allegations dating to the 1970s. Police in Las Vegas revealed earlier this month that they had taken the statements after a news report in January revealed sexual misconduct allegations against the billionaire.
The allegations are the latest leveled against Wynn by women. He resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts on Feb. 6, less than two weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of women said he harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.
Associated Press
More like this from vindy.com
- February 27, 2018 4:48 p.m.
AP: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s
- January 30, 2018 midnight
GOP under pressure after revelations about Trump
- January 29, 2018 11:37 a.m.
Wynn Resorts shares fall as board investigates allegations
- October 15, 2017 4:20 p.m.
British cops probe 3 Weinstein-related sex cases; France seeks to rescind his Legion of Honor award
- October 21, 2017 midnight
TV Academy could boot Weinstein; new allegation revealed
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.