Warren Italian festival staying in downtown Warren

NILES — The Warren Italian American Heritage Festival Committee voted tonight to keep its annual festival in downtown Warren.

The committee heard a presentation that lasted more than an hour from the Cafaro Co., which was proposing that the festival move to its Eastwood Mall complex in Niles.

The committee then met separately for about 90 minutes to discuss and vote on the proposal, said Carol Ficeti, festival president. The committee also voted on officers and conducted other matters during its meeting, she said.

This year will be the 34th year for the festival, which has always been in Warren's downtown in and around Courthouse Square.