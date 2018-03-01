Warrants served

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers with the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving search warrants investigating drug activity found guns in two South Side homes.

About 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at a 422 W. Warren Ave. home, officers found a 9 mm handgun in the house and a .22-caliber handgun in the backyard, along with a scale that had suspected drug residue on it. Shannon Kelley, 38, who lists the home as his address, was given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 5:05 p.m. at a Lois Court home, police found a 9 mm handgun along with a bag of suspected crack cocaine, three painkillers and two scales.

Jason Gillespie, 43, who lists the home as his address, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.