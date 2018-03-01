Virginia bills from white nationalist rally defeated

RICHMOND, VA.

The Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly has defeated every bill the city of Charlottesville advocated for after a white nationalist rally last summer that shocked the nation.

Measures dealing with Confederate monuments, independent militias and gun restrictions – either inspired by the violence that unfolded or intended to prevent it from happening again – have been quickly squashed before reaching the full floor of either chamber. They have mostly died along party-line votes.

Some Democratic lawmakers contend their Republican colleagues put party politics ahead of public safety. But Republicans largely criticized the bills as bad policy and argued they wouldn’t have prevented the car attack that left 32-year-old Heather Heyer dead.