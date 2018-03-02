Valley Health & Wellness Expo is this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN — Residents are encouraged by leaders of local hospitals to attend the Valley Health & Wellness Expo so they can learn about local care options and get their health care questions answered.

“Some people choose to go out of the community mainly because they don’t know what’s in the community,” said Donald Kline, president and chief executive officer of Mercy Health-Youngstown. “If it [care] stays in the community it strengths the community.”

The free expo presented by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Mercy Health, One Health Ohio, Southwoods Health and Steward Health Care System takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St.

