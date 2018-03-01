Unlicensed day-care worker accused of breaking baby's legs

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY

Police say an unlicensed day-care worker in Utah broke a baby’s legs when she slammed the child on a bathroom floor.

Salt Lake City police say 66-year-old Elvira Ortega operated a day care at her home and was arrested after the child’s parents brought him to a hospital Feb. 23. Police say the child is less than a year old.

Police said Wednesday she acknowledged slamming the child feet-first and later said that she would rather be deported than go to jail.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking said Ortega and her daughter were responsible for multiple children.

