Trump says global steel and aluminum tariffs coming next week

March 1, 2018 at 12:51p.m.

WASHINGTON

President Trump today announced global tariffs on steel and aluminum in a major escalation of his campaign to overhaul U.S. trade policy. The tariffs, primarily aimed at China, will also hit U.S. allies such as Canada, South Korea and Germany. Trump said he will impose these tariffs "next week."

