Smiling is a skill
YOUNGSTOWN
Can you smile and talk at the same time? It’s a customer-service skill worth practicing, said Rosalyn Donaldson, Youngstown State University’s manager of training and development.
The next session of the course for YSU employees is from 9 to 11:30 Friday in Kilcawley Center. To register, visit reg.abcsignup.com.
The course was custom designed for YSU by David Rust, president of a Cleveland-area business-consulting firm called Coaching Solutions. Discussion topics – such as phone etiquette, caring for the irate customer, defusing anger and email tips – were based on suggestions from university administrators.
