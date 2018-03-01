Smiling is a skill

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Can you smile and talk at the same time? It’s a customer-service skill worth practicing, said Rosalyn Donaldson, Youngstown State University’s manager of training and development.

The next session of the course for YSU employees is from 9 to 11:30 Friday in Kilcawley Center. To register, visit reg.abcsignup.com.

The course was custom designed for YSU by David Rust, president of a Cleveland-area business-consulting firm called Coaching Solutions. Discussion topics – such as phone etiquette, caring for the irate customer, defusing anger and email tips – were based on suggestions from university administrators.

