Selected local stocks

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff reports

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1245.05-1.18

Aqua America, .71 34.22-0.30

Avalon Holdings,2.120.02

Chemical Bank, .2755.19-0.84

Community Health Sys.5.02 -1.16

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.500.00

Farmers Nat., .1613.65-0.55

First Energy, 1.44 32.44-0.46

Fifth/Third, .5233.14-0.11

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.03-0.33

General Motors, 1.5239.40-0.76

General Electric, .9214.13-0.37

Huntington Bank, .28 15.71-0.11

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.5480.07

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92115.58-1.78

Key Corp, .3421.14-0.02

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.370.97

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 178.52-3.37

PNC, 2.20157.57-2.66

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60153.48-0.45

Stoneridge 21.74-0.63

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.24-0.29

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

