Selected local stocks
Staff reports
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1245.05-1.18
Aqua America, .71 34.22-0.30
Avalon Holdings,2.120.02
Chemical Bank, .2755.19-0.84
Community Health Sys.5.02 -1.16
Cortland Bancorp, .2821.500.00
Farmers Nat., .1613.65-0.55
First Energy, 1.44 32.44-0.46
Fifth/Third, .5233.14-0.11
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00
FNB Corp., .4814.03-0.33
General Motors, 1.5239.40-0.76
General Electric, .9214.13-0.37
Huntington Bank, .28 15.71-0.11
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.5480.07
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92115.58-1.78
Key Corp, .3421.14-0.02
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 29.370.97
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 178.52-3.37
PNC, 2.20157.57-2.66
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60153.48-0.45
Stoneridge 21.74-0.63
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.24-0.29
Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.
