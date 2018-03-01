Secretary of state unveils new service

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

COLUMBUS

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced the launch of the Uniform Commercial Code Watchlist, the latest in an ongoing effort to improve the services offered by the secretary of state’s office and protect Ohioans from potential fraudulent filings.

The new service is expected to curb instances when fraudulent UCC filings are submitted by disgruntled customers or individuals.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900