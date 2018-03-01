Secretary of state unveils new service
COLUMBUS
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced the launch of the Uniform Commercial Code Watchlist, the latest in an ongoing effort to improve the services offered by the secretary of state’s office and protect Ohioans from potential fraudulent filings.
The new service is expected to curb instances when fraudulent UCC filings are submitted by disgruntled customers or individuals.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 18, 2018 10:20 a.m.
State sets new record for business filings in 2017
- January 17, 2017 2:22 p.m.
Record broken for new business filings in Ohio
- September 22, 2017 12:08 a.m.
U.S. Attorneys seek to revoke ex-Campbell mayor Krinos’ bond
- September 21, 2017 10:55 p.m.
US attorneys aim to revoke Krinos bond, claiming 2nd business fraud
- October 18, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Man arrested in check-cashing scheme faces additional charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.