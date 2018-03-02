Program in Warren to focus on effects of opioids on kids
WARREN — Child-welfare advocates have tried to explain to the public the increasing need for foster parents to provide homes for children in agency custody whose parents are addicted to opiates.
Tim Schaffner, Trumbull Children Services director said last year, 62 percent more relatives across Ohio were caring for children in 2016 than in 2010, and kids are staying in foster care 19 percent longer because of their more severe needs.
There also was a 33 percent increase in Trumbull County children being placed with relatives from 2014 to 2016 as the opiate crisis worsened.
A Children Services official who will speak at the annual Hope for Recovery From Addiction program Saturday says opiates cause a greater amount of child neglect than nonopiate substances of the past, such as alcohol.
Hope For Recovery From Addiction program runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Administration Building at Kent State University at Trumbull in Champion, 4314 Mahoning Ave. It is free.
