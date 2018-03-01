Professor emeritus of YSU dies

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Kathy Kougl, professor emeritus in Youngstown State University’s Department of Communication, died in Baltimore on Feb. 11 after a brief illness.

Kougl began her career at YSU in 1975 and retired in 2006. She served as the director of communication education and taught speech for the classroom teacher classes to all School of Education majors for many years. Kougl earned a doctorate from Penn State University and authored the textbook “A Primer in Public Speaking.”

Upon her retirement, Kougl established the Kathleen Kougl Student Scholarship for Communication Department majors, awarded annually in her name. YSU will receive donations to the Kathleen Kougl Scholarship fund from those wishing to make a donation in her memory.

