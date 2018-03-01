Pothole fix fund

COLUMBUS

The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would put half of state surplus revenue into a new Local Government Road Improvement Fund to fix potholes and fund other local road projects.

“There is absolutely no reason Ohio needs to add more to the $2.5 billion in the Rainy Day Fund with the condition of our roads,” said state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, in a statement. “Finally, the legislature is listening to our citizens.”

“This bill is a common-sense measure to fix our roads and bridges. It helps local communities and helps create jobs,” said Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

According to a news release, counties would receive funds based on a tally of the length of center lane miles in each county.

The bill passed by a vote of 73-13 and will head to the state Senate for consideration.

Warrants served

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers with the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving search warrants investigating drug activity found guns in two South Side homes.

About 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at a 422 W. Warren Ave. home, officers found a 9 mm handgun in the house and a .22-caliber handgun in the backyard, along with a scale that had suspected drug residue on it. Shannon Kelley, 38, who lists the home as his address, was given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 5:05 p.m. at a Lois Court home, police found a 9 mm handgun along with a bag of suspected crack cocaine, three painkillers and two scales.

Jason Gillespie, 43, who lists the home as his address, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Facing rape charges

WARREN

Donald F. Painter, 63, of Nash Avenue in Niles, was arraigned Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on charges accusing him of raping a disabled woman six times from Aug. 29 to Oct. 19, 2017.

He remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

The alleged offenses were reported Oct. 17. If convicted, Painter could get about 60 years in prison.

Professor emeritus of YSU dies

YOUNGSTOWN

Kathy Kougl, professor emeritus in Youngstown State University’s Department of Communication, died in Baltimore on Feb. 11 after a brief illness.

Kougl began her career at YSU in 1975 and retired in 2006. She served as the director of communication education and taught speech for the classroom teacher classes to all School of Education majors for many years. Kougl earned a doctorate from Penn State University and authored the textbook “A Primer in Public Speaking.”

Upon her retirement, Kougl established the Kathleen Kougl Student Scholarship for Communication Department majors, awarded annually in her name. YSU will receive donations to the Kathleen Kougl Scholarship fund from those wishing to make a donation in her memory.

More Digest on A7