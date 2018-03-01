Police probe downtown death as homicide as coroner contemplates cause
YOUNGSTOWN
Police Chief Robin Lees said today that the death of a 19-year-old Boardman man found about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on East Boardman Street just east of Champion Street is being investigated as a homicide until a manner of death is determined by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.
The man’s laptop, hooded sweatshirt, jacket and book bag were found by police on the roof of Eastern Gateway Community College, 101 E. Federal St. facing East Boardman Street, reports said.
Lees would not say why it appears that the man, Patrick Philibin, may have jumped, but he said that all signs seem to point that way
Reports said police arrived a woman was next to the body and said she was a registered nurse and would try to render aid, but the man was dead already.
