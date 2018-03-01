Open house set
SALEM
Join the employees at Dave Hively's annual open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday to pick up information on starting maple syrup production and more. Visitors can take a walk through the woods with a certified forester and will be able to see how sap is processed and bottled. Maple syrup treats and ice cream will also be provided. The open house will take place at Hively's farm, 10644 Middletown Road.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 27, 2018 1:12 p.m.
Maple syrup production open house is Saturday in Salem
- March 16, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Annual Maple Syrup Festival in Boardman
- April 29, 2017 12:06 a.m.
Maple syrup sales benefit Mill Creek Park, West Side projects
- April 28, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Rocky Ridge maple syrup for sale at Fellows gift shop to help Mill Creek
- February 22, 2018 midnight
It's maple syrup time
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.