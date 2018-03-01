Open house set

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

SALEM

Join the employees at Dave Hively's annual open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday to pick up information on starting maple syrup production and more. Visitors can take a walk through the woods with a certified forester and will be able to see how sap is processed and bottled. Maple syrup treats and ice cream will also be provided. The open house will take place at Hively's farm, 10644 Middletown Road.

