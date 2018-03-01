Ohio Edison's scheduled projects

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Major projects scheduled in 2018 throughout Ohio Edison’s 34-county area include replacing underground circuits, adding new equipment in substations, rebuilding transmission lines, adding remote-control equipment to reduce outage durations, relocating equipment as part of road projects and inspecting and replacing utility poles.

The utility company will spend about $1.2 million repairing underground manholes and vaults in the Akron, Youngstown, Warren and Springfield areas.

