Keynote speaker announced for 26th ATHENA Award dinner

YOUNGSTOWN
Marla E. Pérez-Davis , deputy director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 26th annual ATHENA Award dinner, presented by the Regional Chamber and The Vindicator/vindy.com.
Friday is the deadline to nominate and showcase a colleague who demonstrates the ATHENA qualities, which include professional accomplishment, community leadership and mentorship of other women.
The 2018 ATHENA Award Dinner will take place May 17 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman and will include a VIP reception for the sponsors, nominees and nominators, followed by the public reception, dinner, keynote speaker, recognition of all nominees and the announcement of this year’s recipient.
