Jawonn Hymes sentenced to time served in murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

The last of three men charged in a November 2015 murder was sentenced to time served today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jawonn Hymes, 27, will still be held as he awaits a federal court hearing on an unrelated charge after Judge Lou D’Apolito handed down the sentence, which was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Hymes was the last of three defendants to have their case heard in the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, who was killed as he was sitting in a parked car on West Myrtle Avenue.

Hymes has served 827 days in the county jail awaiting trial in the case. He entered an Alford Plea in October to a charge of felonious assault. An Alford Plea means a defendant maintains innocence but admits there is enough evidence that a jury could find them guilty.

Judge D’Apolito said Hymes was the driver of the car used in the killing and was not one of the shooters.

The other two defendants are serving lengthy prison sentences of more than 25 years for the death of Owens.