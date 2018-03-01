Identify at-risk kids

WARREN

The Trumbull Mental Health and Recovery Board says the current focus on mental health as a result of the Florida school shootings is an opportunity to identify at-risk children and get them help.

April Caraway, executive director, said adults should ask children possibly suffering from mental health issues a few questions to help determine their mental state. Rather than putting thoughts in a child’s head, such questions can reassure them somebody cares, Caraway said. Asking the child whether they are feeling sad or depressed will give the child a chance to talk.

Help is available by calling 211.