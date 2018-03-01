Identify at-risk kids
WARREN
The Trumbull Mental Health and Recovery Board says the current focus on mental health as a result of the Florida school shootings is an opportunity to identify at-risk children and get them help.
April Caraway, executive director, said adults should ask children possibly suffering from mental health issues a few questions to help determine their mental state. Rather than putting thoughts in a child’s head, such questions can reassure them somebody cares, Caraway said. Asking the child whether they are feeling sad or depressed will give the child a chance to talk.
Help is available by calling 211.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 22, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Trumbull County sounds alarm because of spike in overdoses
- March 4, 2017 midnight
Trumbull agencies report 23 people saved from overdoses in 48 hours
- April 13, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Frustrated Trumbull officials seek state help with opiate crisis
- September 20, 2016 midnight
Workshop to ID justice system gaps
- February 6, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Program graduates do not counsel, they intervene and refer to professional help
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.