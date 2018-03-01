Home Savings appoints executive
YOUNGSTOWN
Home Savings has appointed Zahid Afzal to the newly created position of executive vice president, chief operating officer, effective March 19.
He will be responsible for expanding Homes Savings’ strategic and operating capabilities to align with its aggressive growth and expansion plans.
Home Savings said Afzal has extensive experience in acquisition integration, strategic business planning, digital banking and payments, operations, information technology, change management and other areas of banking within both large and small institutions.
