Girard school dedicates bench to slain police officer

March 1, 2018 at 1:49p.m.

GIRARD

Girard Intermediate School today dedicated a bench to Justin Leo, the slain Girard officer. The bench was funded by a student council fundraiser.

Inscribed, the bench reads: 'A Kind Heart and a Friend to All,' and Leo's name.

Today is Read Across America day, in which city, school and law enforcement officials read to classes at the school. Leo and his father David Leo, former Girard principal, had read books to classes every year.

''The bench is such an honor. This doesn't get any easier. The Girard community loves him,'' David Leo said.

