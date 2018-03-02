Fridays during Lent means fish fries

March 1, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Friday during Lent for Catholics – and many non-Catholics – means it’s time for fish.

Though the practice of eating fish on holy days can be found in pre-Christian religions, the Christian tradition dates back to at least the fourth century.

Monsignor John Zuraw, the chancellor of the Youngstown Diocese, said that Fridays during Lent are intended to be days of both abstinence and escalation for Catholics.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000