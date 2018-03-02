Flooding causes closure of Mahoning County road
YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that state Route 711 southbound to the Interstate 680 northbound ramp is closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to avoid that area.
