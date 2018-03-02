Flooding causes closure of Mahoning County road

March 1, 2018 at 9:18p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that state Route 711 southbound to the Interstate 680 northbound ramp is closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to avoid that area.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000