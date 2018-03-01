Fitch students hear about trade jobs in demand

AUSTINTOWN

Students from all grade levels at Austintown Fitch High School met with representatives from area trades this morning.

From piping to cement and masonry, students were told about the demand for trade workers and the benefits of seeking an apprenticeship out of high school.

“I went to college and it wasn’t for me,” said Bob Gerst with the Plaster and Cement Masons. Gerst supported himself through college by working a trade, but realized he wasn’t going to use his degree in education. “I got a job doing cement and I’ve never looked back.”