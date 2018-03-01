Facing rape charges

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

Donald F. Painter, 63, of Nash Avenue in Niles, was arraigned Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on charges accusing him of raping a disabled woman six times from Aug. 29 to Oct. 19, 2017.

He remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

The alleged offenses were reported Oct. 17. If convicted, Painter could get about 60 years in prison.

