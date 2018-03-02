Engineer: Potholes result from stagnant budget
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said complaints about potholes have become personal as his office attempts to deal with the problem despite crumbling infrastructure, increased costs and stagnant budgets.
“We’re spiraling backward,” Ginnetti said at today’s county commissioners meeting. “If I put all $10 million [of the engineer’s office budget] into roads, we couldn’t touch the issue.”
Two-thirds of the county’s roads have received the lowest rating from the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ginnetti said it would take $70 million to fix them all.
Meanwhile, Ginnetti said his crews have already used 1,000 tons of cold patch to fill potholes this year. Historically, his office may use 1,000 tons throughout the course of an entire winter.
“This may be the worst winter I’ve experienced since I took office [in 2013],” he said.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has not fared much better. Crews continue to fill potholes along Interstate 680, which is scheduled for repaving this summer.
