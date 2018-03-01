Early College student removed from YSU for perceived threat
Youngstown Early College at Youngstown State University
YOUNGSTOWN
A student at Youngstown Early College at Youngstown State University was removed from the school today after allegedly making a perceived threat against YEC. There's no threat to campus, according to a notice sent to faculty and staff by the university.
