Cruze sales tank for 10th straight month

LORDSTOWN

The Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze had 9,947 sales in February 2018, down from last February’s sales of 12,623.

The sales drop in February marks 10 consecutive months of sales declines for the locally built sedan.

Overall, General Motors sold 220,905 cars, crossovers and trucks to U.S. customers in February, a 7 percent decline from February 2017 sales.