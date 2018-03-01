Court hearing to center on Sandy Hook shooter’s belongings
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether state police have to publicly release some of the Newtown school killer’s belongings, including a spreadsheet ranking mass murders and a violent story he wrote as a child.
The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The Hartford Courant and state Freedom of Information Commission are appealing a decision by a lower court judge, who ruled in 2016 that state police don’t have to release documents that belonged to shooter Adam Lanza. The commission had ordered state police to release the materials.
The 20-year-old Lanza shot his mother to death at their Newtown home before killing 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. He killed himself as police arrived at the school.
