Chaney student arrested for social media threats

According to our broadcast partner, 21 WMFJ-TV, a student has admitted responsibility for Instagram posts made under the name "ytown330shooter".

Youngstown City School District spokesperson Denise Dick stated the student who posted the threats is in police custody.

Dick also stated there will be extra security on duty today at Chaney High School and Rayen Early College following a threat circulated on social media.

The student allegedly claimed that someone would let him/her inside the school to shoot up the cafeteria.

Although Youngstown Police told 21 News that the postings were two-weeks-old, Dick said she had not heard that information and that this threat is separate from another incident that caused a lockdown at Chaney on Wednesday.

In that case, Dick told 21 News that the student was questioned and it was determined that there was no threat.