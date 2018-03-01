Chaney student arrested for social media threats
Related Stories
According to our broadcast partner, 21 WMFJ-TV, a student has admitted responsibility for Instagram posts made under the name "ytown330shooter".
Youngstown City School District spokesperson Denise Dick stated the student who posted the threats is in police custody.
Dick also stated there will be extra security on duty today at Chaney High School and Rayen Early College following a threat circulated on social media.
The student allegedly claimed that someone would let him/her inside the school to shoot up the cafeteria.
Although Youngstown Police told 21 News that the postings were two-weeks-old, Dick said she had not heard that information and that this threat is separate from another incident that caused a lockdown at Chaney on Wednesday.
In that case, Dick told 21 News that the student was questioned and it was determined that there was no threat.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 28, 2018 10:01 a.m.
Youngstown police investigate social media posts at Chaney, Choffin
- February 25, 2018 1:42 a.m.
SCHOOL THREATS | Crazy week of threats, arrests around Valley, Ohio
- February 19, 2018 4:25 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Police investigate social media post by Mohawk student
- February 20, 2018 midnight
Two Pa. students arrested for separate social media threats
- March 1, 2018 midnight
Changing safety climates
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.