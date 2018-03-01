Campbell man faces burglary and domestic violence charges
BOARDMAN
A Campbell man faces burglary and domestic violence charges following an incident reported at a township residence early Wednesday.
Police responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. after someone called to report Randy Michaels, 29, had kicked in a woman’s apartment door, according to a police report. Neighbors also reported hearing the woman scream.
Police said they found the apartment door “split open.”
The woman was not there when police arrived, but reported she was OK.
Michaels was arrested at a library several hours later and taken to the Mahoning County jail.
