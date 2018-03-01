Boardman Street death investigated

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating the death of a male whose body was found at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the middle of Boardman Street just east of Champion Street, in front Eastern Gateway Community College.

While police would not confirm the cause of death, people in the area said they believed the unidentified male may have jumped from the parking deck above the college to the street below. The Mahoning County Coroner’s staff examined the victim and removed his body about 8:30 p.m.

Identify at-risk kids

WARREN

The Trumbull Mental Health and Recovery Board says the current focus on mental health as a result of the Florida school shootings is an opportunity to identify at-risk children and get them help.

April Caraway, executive director, said adults should ask children possibly suffering from mental health issues a few questions to help determine their mental state. Rather than putting thoughts in a child’s head, such questions can reassure them somebody cares, Caraway said. Asking the child whether they are feeling sad or depressed will give the child a chance to talk.

Help is available by calling 211.

Smiling is a skill

YOUNGSTOWN

Can you smile and talk at the same time? It’s a customer-service skill worth practicing, said Rosalyn Donaldson, Youngstown State University’s manager of training and development.

The next session of the course for YSU employees is from 9 to 11:30 Friday in Kilcawley Center. To register, visit reg.abcsignup.com.

The course was custom designed for YSU by David Rust, president of a Cleveland-area business-consulting firm called Coaching Solutions. Discussion topics – such as phone etiquette, caring for the irate customer, defusing anger and email tips – were based on suggestions from university administrators.

‘Beach Night’ planned

YOUNGSTOWN

Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., will host Seventh Grade Beach Night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. March 9. All seventh-grade students are welcome to play beach-themed games, Zumba and speed training. The event also will feature snacks and prizes. Participants are encouraged to wear beach attire; no bathing suits, however. Reservations are due by Friday by visiting ursuline.com/calendar and selecting March 9 or by calling 330-744-4563.

Open house set

SALEM

Join the employees at Dave Hively’s annual open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday to pick up information on starting maple syrup production and more. Visitors can take a walk through the woods with a certified forester and will be able to see how sap is processed and bottled. Maple syrup treats and ice cream will also be provided. The open house will take place at Hively’s farm, 10644 Middletown Road.