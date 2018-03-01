'Beach Night' planned
YOUNGSTOWN
Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., will host Seventh Grade Beach Night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. March 9. All seventh-grade students are welcome to play beach-themed games, Zumba and speed training. The event also will feature snacks and prizes. Participants are encouraged to wear beach attire; no bathing suits, however. Reservations are due by Friday by visiting ursuline.com/calendar and selecting March 9 or by calling 330-744-4563.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 23, 2017 8:59 a.m.
Optimists host Tressel for college discussion
- February 26, 2018 midnight
worth a look
- June 2, 2017 8:32 a.m.
Craig Beach annual safety day planned
- December 10, 2017 6:09 p.m.
Canfield schools' bands plan three nights of free holiday concerts
- February 27, 2017 9:48 a.m.
WORTH A LOOK
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.