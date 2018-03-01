'Beach Night' planned

YOUNGSTOWN

Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., will host Seventh Grade Beach Night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. March 9. All seventh-grade students are welcome to play beach-themed games, Zumba and speed training. The event also will feature snacks and prizes. Participants are encouraged to wear beach attire; no bathing suits, however. Reservations are due by Friday by visiting ursuline.com/calendar and selecting March 9 or by calling 330-744-4563.