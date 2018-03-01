Baltimore police to launch officer integrity tests
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s new police commissioner is planning integrity tests for department officers.
Darryl De Sousa has announced his plan to test officers through exercises including police commanders planting cash to tempt officers or calling a police station to test officers over the phone. The Baltimore Sun reports De Sousa said at a Wednesday panel that “the good officers have nothing to worry about.” Two such tests were conducted last year.
De Sousa said he and several police commanders recently went on a retreat where they planned ways to restore department integrity following scandals including the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.
Since being appointed last month by Mayor Catherine Pugh, De Sousa has also announced other practices to catch corrupt officers including polygraph tests and hiring an inspector general.
