Agenda Friday

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Brookfield Township trustees, 8 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

