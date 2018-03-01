Agenda Friday
Agenda Friday
Brookfield Township trustees, 8 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2017 midnight
Agenda Friday
- February 15, 2018 midnight
Agenda Friday
- August 4, 2017 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- November 7, 2017 6:30 p.m.
Brookfield Township trustees have special meeting Wednesday morning
- January 19, 2017 3:05 p.m.
Brookfield trustees have special meeting Saturday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.