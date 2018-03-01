717 Credit Union reveals rebranding

March 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

717 Credit Union has revealed a refreshed brand identity that includes a new color scheme, an updated logo and a new website. The visual changes will roll out in the coming weeks while the new website is expected to go live in mid- to late April.

717 Credit Union, headquartered in Warren, is a member-owned financial institution established in 1957. With more than 79,000 members and 12 offices, it is the largest credit union in Northeast Ohio. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Portage, Summit or Stark Counties is eligible to become a member.

