Man convicted in 2016 assault case
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
It took a jury about 10 minutes Wednesday to find a Youngstown man guilty of felonious assault.
The charge resulted from Brian Murray, 57, of Canfield Road beating another man unconscious at a Boardman home-improvement store July 14, 2016. Murray said the victim owed him money.
Prosecutors played surveillance footage of the beating at the trial.
Doctors who testified said the victim sustained a skull fracture and severe brain bleeding.
They said he suffered permanent damage as a result of the assault.
His wife told The Vindicator he spent five weeks in the hospital.
Murray’s attorney argued Murray attacked the victim in self-defense because he feared he would hurt him.
Jurors did not find that defense credible.
Judge John M. Durkin will sentence Murray at 9:30 a.m. today. He faces up to eight years in prison.
In September, Murray rejected a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed to recommend a four-year prison sentence.
