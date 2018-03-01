Man convicted in 2016 assault case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

It took a jury about 10 minutes Wednesday to find a Youngstown man guilty of felonious assault.

The charge resulted from Brian Murray, 57, of Canfield Road beating another man unconscious at a Boardman home-improvement store July 14, 2016. Murray said the victim owed him money.

Prosecutors played surveillance footage of the beating at the trial.

Doctors who testified said the victim sustained a skull fracture and severe brain bleeding.

They said he suffered permanent damage as a result of the assault.

His wife told The Vindicator he spent five weeks in the hospital.

Murray’s attorney argued Murray attacked the victim in self-defense because he feared he would hurt him.

Jurors did not find that defense credible.

Judge John M. Durkin will sentence Murray at 9:30 a.m. today. He faces up to eight years in prison.

In September, Murray rejected a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed to recommend a four-year prison sentence.