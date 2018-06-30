METRO DIGEST || YSU settles lawsuit

YSU settles lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University has settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee who claims that he was fired because he is a Muslim, according to federal court records, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Mohammad Jadun, the former Intervention coordinator in the Center for Student Progress, claimed in his lawsuit his supervisor treated him unfairly and caused him to lose his job because of his religion.

Jadun, who was fired by the university in 2016, alleges in his suit he was treated “differently than employees who were not Muslim.”

YSU denies Jadun’s claim.

After Jadun filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the EEOC closed the case ruling there was “no cause.”

Study committee

YOUNGSTOWN

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, recently urged education leaders in Columbus to create a study committee to identify the successes and challenges of the state takeovers of the academic distress commission.

Chairman Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, moved to create a study committee, which will report its findings to the Joint Education Oversight Committee.

The suggested amendment would require the superintendent of public instruction to conduct the study. This study would include the recommendations of improvements for the appointment of commission members, the role of the appointed CEO, methods to improve the school districts, the efficiency of the teacher accelerator and the most recent report card of the school district.

The superintendent would be required to share results with the 133rd General Assembly by May 1, 2019.

Police search for two

LIBERTY

Township police are looking for two men in a tan or pewter colored SUV, possible a Chevrolet Trailblazer who were captured on surveillance video taking a large trailer that has been customized into a commercial meat smoker labeled “Tri County Grill Master,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

Contact the police tips line at 330-539-9830 if you have any information on theft. All information will be considered confidential.

Candidate for mayor

NILES

George Kuriatnyk, a frequent critic of Niles government, has decided he wants to be the next mayor.

Kuriatnyk, 56, who lists a Mason Street address, submitted a letter to the Trumbull County Board of Elections on Friday requesting consideration by the city’s 12 Democratic precinct committee members to fill the 18-month unexpired term of Thomas Scarnecchia, who retired due to health reasons earlier this month.

Kuriatnyk is the fourth candidate to enter the race. The others are Barry Profato, councilman at large; George Kaniclides, the city’s safety director; and Stephen Hrosar, a local painting contractor.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday. The precinct committee is scheduled to meet July 17 to make its decision.

Closed after dark

BOARDMAN

Boardman schools will install “closed-after-dark” signs at several of its sites Monday.

The school district wants to inform the community that school grounds, including parking lots, athletic fields and Spartan Stadium are closed after dark unless there is a school function in progress.

“We are fortunate to have a wonderful complex like Spartan Stadium thanks to the generous donations from local businesses, alumni and donors,” said Jack Zocolo, school district director of operations. “In an effort to keep our facilities in top shape, we are installing new signage to deter any problems that can accompany loitering or trespassing after hours. ”

