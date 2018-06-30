Trump pledges July 9 announcement on Court nominee

MORRISTOWN, N.J.

Moving forward quickly on a key decision, President Donald Trump said Friday he plans to announce his choice to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9. He added that two women are among his top candidates for the job.

The president, who spoke aboard Air Force One on the way to his golf club in New Jersey, said he had identified a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court, and he may interview as many as seven.

Trump told reporters he planned to begin interviewing possible candidates Monday, but he may meet with some over the weekend in New Jersey.

Whiskey-theft ringleader gets sentence cut

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The ringleader of a widely publicized whiskey-theft operation was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but he’s about to be released after serving a month.

A Kentucky judge Friday shortened the jail time for ex-distillery worker Gilbert “Toby” Curtsinger after prosecutors made no objection to a defense request. Curtsinger’s attorney says he’ll be released soon, about 30 days into his sentence.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate granted the defense’s motion for shock probation.

Curtsinger pleaded guilty last September for his role in spiriting away tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of bourbon from Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey distilleries.

The thefts, known as the “Pappygate” case, included hard-to-get and pricey brands such as Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. Authorities estimated the recovered whiskey was worth at least $100,000.

10 months of Nevada pot sales exceed year-end projection

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Tax collections on recreational marijuana sales in Nevada have exceeded projections for the entire fiscal year in just the first 10 months since they became legal last July.

Nevada Department of Taxation Director Bill Anderson says the $6.5 million in pot tax revenues in April slipped a bit from the monthly high of $7 million in March.

But the combined revenues from medical and recreational marijuana are now at 110 percent of what was projected for all of fiscal 2018 — a total of $55.5 million so far. Overall sales have reached $433.5 million.

Anderson says taxable revenue from marijuana-related sales is growing about 17 percent faster than total sales tax collections.

Florida man pleads guilty to hate crime in mosque threat

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla.

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for phoning a bomb threat to a mosque.

In a statement, federal prosecutors in Miami said 26-year-old Dustin Allen Hughes of Cutler Bay pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs through the threatened use of a dangerous weapon and explosive.

Prosecutors said Hughes had threatened to detonate a bomb at the Jamaat Ul Muttaqeen Mosque in Pembroke Pines. The voicemail Hughes left May 5 was laced with profanity and statements such as, “You guys are all gonna be up in flames after I’m done with you!”

No explosives were found at the mosque.

Hughes faces up to 20 years in prison at his Sept. 6 sentencing.

