Tradition abounds at McDonald's annual homecoming fest

MCDONALD

The blazing hot weather didn’t deter families from enjoying fair food and rides at the McDonald Fire Department 85th Annual Homecoming Festival Saturday.

Jack Evans Jr. has come to the festival every year since 1926.

“It’s just tradition,” he said. “It started out humble, but it gets bigger and better every year.”

Evans Jr., who served as fire chief from 1985 to 1986, and as a school board member for 32 years, first came to the festival when he was just 6 months old. His father was police chief, then became mayor.

“Those were the days,” he said, looking at a picture of his father and his police officers from 1935, and some materials they used as policemen.

Kandice Ogarek of McDonald comes every year with her children because they love the rides, and they look forward to getting lemon shakes.

The event also featured games, including one where the goal is to toss a ball into a cup floating in a kiddie pool and prizes are live rabbits and fish.

For more on the event, read Sunday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.