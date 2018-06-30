Struthers adds additional full-time officer to police ranks

Staff report

STRUTHERS

A new full-time police officer was sworn into the Struthers Police Department.

Jon Fedorek was sworn in Friday during a ceremony at City Hall led by Mayor Terry Stocker.

Fedorek had previously worked in the city’s police reserve, as an officer in New Middletown and as a school resource officer for Struthers High School.

“I’m very honored and excited to be a part of my hometown police department,” Fedorek said.

Fedorek said police Chief Tim Roddy was both his mentor and his football coach in his teenage years.

The addition of Fedorek to the police department brings the number of officers in the city to 17.

“There’s never been a time in my career that we’ve had 17 full-time officers,” Roddy said. “I want to thank the city council and the safety service director for allowing us to add an additional officer.”

Fedorek worked his first shift later Friday.