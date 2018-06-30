New boutique opens

NILES

Coral Rose Boutique opened Friday at Eastwood Mall.

The store in the JC Penney concourse offers curated lines of clothing, jewelry, handbags, accessories and personal-care products.

The mall also announced two new stores – Plato’s Closet and CosmoProf – are slated to open there in September. The mall is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road.

Agencies combined

YOUNGSTOWN

The Steinhauser Agency Inc. will join James & Sons Insurance, part of the Home Savings Insurance Group, effective Sunday.

President Alan Steinhauser and office manager Janette Cole will join James & Sons.

“We are very happy that Alan and Janette are joining our agency,” said James & Sons President Tom Costello. “As neighboring Boardman agencies, both with a long history of providing exceptional service to our clients, it just makes sense to continue that tradition together.”

Steinhauser was founded in 1939 by Alan’s father. James & Sons has been in business for 97 years, and in 2016 was acquired by Home Savings Bank holding company United Community Financial Corp.

Grand opening

STRUTHERS

Ray Marrow’s Academy 4 Athletes will host a grand opening Wednesday at its new location at 293 Rita Drive.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brian West, owner and founder of Method 8 Corp., will operate as a business, publishing and marketing consultant, as well as an event planner, book publisher and internet music/book distributor, among other roles. Marrow will operate as a personal trainer for athletes.

West and Marrow are linking up to help serve athletes and other talented people in Northeast Ohio.

Clean Ohio Funds

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments announced the start of Round 13 of the Clean Ohio Funds.

The total funding available for Round 13 is $1,875,820. Pre-applications are available starting July 9 and will be accepted until Oct. 5.

The Clean Ohio Conservation Fund was established to provide local communities monetary assistance to preserve open space, protect sensitive ecosystems, expand local park footprints and restore streams through a local process.

Eastgate is the local administrator for Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Eligible applicants include local political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations.

For information, contact Stephanie Dyer at sdyer@eastgatecog.org.

Gas prices higher

BOSTON

Motorists will see the highest Independence Day gas prices since 2014, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports motorists will spend an average of $2.90 per gallon. In 2014, the national average hit $3.66 per gallon during the Fourth of July holiday.

The price increase follows five consecutive weeks of prices dropping. GasBuddy said the prices are unlikely to have an impact on holiday travel.

Energy assistance

YOUNGSTOWN

Dominion Energy Ohio reminds customers that available government energy assistance and company payment plans can help them maintain natural-gas service throughout the year.

Customers who know they will not be able to maintain regular payments are urged to contact Dominion Energy Ohio immediately to inquire about payment plans and energy-assistance programs.

For additional information, call the company at 800-362-7557. Hearing-impaired customers with telecommunications devices for the deaf can call 711. Customers also can learn more at DominionEnergy.com.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 46.860.39

Aqua America, .20 35.24 -0.03

Avalon Holdings,2.170.01

Chemical Bank, .2855.94-0.10

Community Health Sys, .213.34-0.37

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.310.00

Farmers Nat., .0715.95 -0.05

First Energy, .36 36.03-0.16

Fifth/Third, .1628.910.17

First Niles Financial, .059.750.00

FNB Corp., .1213.48-0.12

General Motors, .3839.44-1.08

General Electric, .1213.69-0.14

Huntington Bank, .11 14.85-0.05

iHeartMedia Inc.,——

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.080.15

Key Corp, .1119.640.03

LaFarge, 2.01— —

Macy’s, .38 37.69-0.78

Parker Hannifin, .76156.671.84

PNC, .75135.820.24

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88170.60-0.61

Stoneridge 35.29 -0.56

United Comm. Fin., .06 11.00-0.04

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.