Man and woman arraigned for purse theft at Warren court

Staff report

WARREN

A “career criminal” caught on surveillance video stealing the purse from a probation officer’s office in Warren Municipal Court Monday remains in the Trumbull County jail after being arraigned in that same court Friday.

Not-guilty pleas were entered for Marvin R. Anthony Jr., 55, of Huntsville, Ala., and Phillips Drive Southwest on three counts of forgery, one of felony theft and one of driving under suspension. Bond of $7,500 was set.

Anthony told a police officer he is a “career criminal” when he was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Elm Road.

A woman in the car, Tonia Simpson, 44, also of Huntsville, Ala., was charged with complicity to felony theft for her role in the purse theft. Police say Simpson served as a “lookout” during the theft.

A not-guilty plea was entered for her in Warren Muncipal Court and she remains in jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Simpson had checks in her wallet that police believe came from the probation officer’s purse. Anthony said he forged the checks, including the two in Simpson’s wallet. Simpson was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia after two glass crack pipes were found in her purse.

In searching the vehicle, police found two gift cards police believe were stolen from the purse.

The checks, which the victim said were blank when stolen, were now filled out and signed, police said. Another stolen check also had a forged signature, police said.

The probation officer also reported that credit cards, gift cards, a driver’s license, court badge and $350 cash were in the purse.