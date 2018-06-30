Farmdale man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

Staff report

CORTLAND

Mark J. Donaldson, 19, of Meadville Road, Farmdale, pleaded not guilty Friday in Central District Court to vehicular homicide, operating a motor vehicle impaired, drug possession and drug-paraphernalia possession in a May 9, 2017, fatal crash in Bazetta Township.

He was released on a personal-recognizance bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything.

Marye Urey, 59, of Niles-Cortand Road, Howland, died at the hospital after the 8:05 a.m. head-on crash on Johnson Plank Road.

The operating-a-vehicle-impaired charge stems from Donaldson having a level of 108 nanograms per milliliter of marijuana metabolite in his system when his blood was tested later.

A Trumbull County grand jury refused to indict Donaldson on a felony charge in the crash earlier this month.

His remaining charges are misdemeanors. He could get up to six months in jail each on the vehicular homicide and OVI charges.