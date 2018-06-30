Farmdale man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide


June 30, 2018 at 12:05a.m.

Staff report

CORTLAND

Mark J. Donaldson, 19, of Meadville Road, Farmdale, pleaded not guilty Friday in Central District Court to vehicular homicide, operating a motor vehicle impaired, drug possession and drug-paraphernalia possession in a May 9, 2017, fatal crash in Bazetta Township.

He was released on a personal-recognizance bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything.

Marye Urey, 59, of Niles-Cortand Road, Howland, died at the hospital after the 8:05 a.m. head-on crash on Johnson Plank Road.

The operating-a-vehicle-impaired charge stems from Donaldson having a level of 108 nanograms per milliliter of marijuana metabolite in his system when his blood was tested later.

A Trumbull County grand jury refused to indict Donaldson on a felony charge in the crash earlier this month.

His remaining charges are misdemeanors. He could get up to six months in jail each on the vehicular homicide and OVI charges.

